 
Wednesday, September 21, 2016
State Govt to launch health insurance scheme
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - The State Government will launch the health insurance, Atal Amrit Abhiyan, on October 2 which will be a health card based system covering five critical medical conditions including cancer and kidney ailment.

Speaking to reporters here today, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that under the scheme individuals will be eligible for a maximum insurance of Rs 2 lakh annually on a premium of Rs 100. Enrolment for BPL segments will be free of cost.

It will cover cancer, kidney ailment, any form of heart surgery, any form of neurosurgery and burn injuries.

The smart card based system will be introduced from April 1 neat year and till that time the scheme will be application based.

He said the annual budget for the scheme is expected to be around Rs 200-220 crore from next fiscal.

“Everybody can be a member. The State Government will run it on the lines of an insurance society. The government will act as an insurance company… We will not give it to any insurance company,” Sarma said.

However, those individuals who are already covered under any other health insurance scheme will not be eligible for enrolment under the Atal Amrit Abhiyan. Third-party administration will do the due diligence in this regard.

Under this scheme, patients will be able to avail the benefits at all ESIC empanelled hospitals in the State, all government hospitals and also all CGHS empanelled hospitals across India. He said the government will also try to empanel specialist hospitals in other states.

On October 2, the State government will also provide financial help of Rs 50,000-Rs 1 lakh to 2,000 cancer patients under the Assam Arogya Nidhi.

