 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Bomb hoax delays flight to Guwahati

 KOLKATA, Sept 20 - Security personnel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here went into a tizzy today after receiving a phone call threatening to blow up an Air India flight.

The Guwahati-bound flight from the city was delayed by around two hours following a unanimous call in a female voice saying a bomb has been planted in the plane, airport officials said.

The AI-729 flight from Kolkata to Guwahati with 114 passengers on board was scheduled to fly from the airport at 9:50 am. Following the phone call, the plane was immediately taken to the isolation bay and passengers were offloaded. Security and bomb squad personnel checked the plane but nothing was found, the officials said.

The plane finally took off at 11:45 pm, delayed by an hour and 55 minutes. – PTI

