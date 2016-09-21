 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in sexual harassment case

 New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan was on Wednesday arrested after a sexual harassment complaint by his brother-in-law's wife, police said.

"We arrested Khan today (Wednesday). We had called him for questioning after his brother-in-law's wife filed a complaint," a senior police officer told IANS.

After his arrest, Khan, who represents Okhla constituency in south Delhi, took to Twitter and wrote: "Came here at (the) DCP office Sarita Vihar for general discussion. But they arrested me."

Following the complaint by the woman (spouse of his wife's brother), a FIR was lodged against Khan at the Jamia Nagar police station in south Delhi on September 10. The complainant accused Khan of pressurising her to establish physical relations. Khan has denied the allegation, saying he had "no connection with the woman at all".

The AAP leader was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 498-A (relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Khan had gone to the Jamia Nagar Police Station on Sunday to surrender, but police refused to arrest him.

City »
State »
  • Road safety sensitisation campaign launched
  • CM launches campaign at Kamakhya Temple
  • SEBA bid for hassle-free HSLC exams
  • Training in Assamese jewellery making
  • ACMS demands 20 pc bonus in ATCL gardens
  • Donations to Chief Minister’s relief fund
  • CM lays stress on quality power supply
  • 3 city institutions in World Robot Olympiad
  • ‘108’ attends to 162 mishap cases
    		•
  • Golaghat Ratna Award conferred
  • 'SMCH must compete with private hospitals'
  • DC visits affected areas; holds meetings
  • Sensation prevails at Gorubandha, Jakhalabandha
  • AAMSU bandh evokes mixed response
  • Smuggler held, cattle heads seized
  • State conference of AIDWA begins
  • A father seeks justice for his deceased son
  • TEs asked to disburse bonus by Sept 30
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 'Meritorious IIM students to get scholarship'
  • ‘Student politics don’t affect academics’
  • India to ferry more petro products to Tripura
  • GSU opposes appointment of forest guard
  • Arunachal CM assures women of equal rights
  • Minister gifts taxi to wheelchair-bound girl
    		•
  • BCCI to hold AGM under shadow of Lodha panel
  • United Sikkim FC, ASEB SC share points
  • Pune FC goalkeeper hopeful of good show
  • Tennis player Ranjit Dutta passes away
  • VCCA Foundation Day on September 24
  • Stage set for veterans’ soccer
  • Defence Accounts badminton
  • Karate team for shotokan meet
  • Motiram Bora soccer gets off
  • Ranji cricketer M Saikia dead
    		•