"We arrested Khan today (Wednesday). We had called him for questioning after his brother-in-law's wife filed a complaint," a senior police officer told IANS.

After his arrest, Khan, who represents Okhla constituency in south Delhi, took to Twitter and wrote: "Came here at (the) DCP office Sarita Vihar for general discussion. But they arrested me."

Following the complaint by the woman (spouse of his wife's brother), a FIR was lodged against Khan at the Jamia Nagar police station in south Delhi on September 10. The complainant accused Khan of pressurising her to establish physical relations. Khan has denied the allegation, saying he had "no connection with the woman at all".

The AAP leader was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 498-A (relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Khan had gone to the Jamia Nagar Police Station on Sunday to surrender, but police refused to arrest him.