 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Arunachal CM reallocates portfolios

 Itanagar, Sep 21 (IANS): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has shuffled the portfolios of his ministers following the hop-skip-and-jump politics in the State last week.

Khandu, who defected along with 42 legislators to the People's Party of Arunachal, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also allocated portfolios to the newly inducted 26 Parliamentary Secretaries.

According to an official notification issued on Tuesday, Khandu allotted the Home Department to Kumar Waii, besides the Rural Works Department, Labour and Employment Department.

Kamlung Mosang, who is minister in-charge of the Water Resource Department and Geology and Mines, was given additional charge of Food and Civil Supplies.

The Chief Minister has also given additional charge of Sports and Youth Affairs to Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development Minister Rajesh Tacho.

Jomde Kena was allocated the Health and Family Welfare Department.

