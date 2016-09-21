 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Four of a family found dead in Guwahati hotel

 Guwahati, Sep 21 (IANS): The State police on Wednesday recovered four bodies, one of a four-year-old girl, from a hotel in Guwahati.

The deceased have been identified as Prasanta Kalita (36), his wife Pompi Kalita (26), her cousin Anamika Kalita (21), and the couple's four-year-old daughter. The bodies were recovered from Room No. 102 of Hotel Sun City in Guwahati.

"The family came to the hotel on Tuesday evening and booked the room. However, no one came out until late morning today. On suspicion, we peeped inside through the ventilator, only to see all the four were lying on one bed," said the manager of the hotel, adding that thereafter, they informed the police.

The police broke open the room in the presence of a Magistrate and recovered the bodies.

"Preliminary investigation indicates this is a case of suicide. We are going to send the bodies for post-mortem to confirm the cause of death," a police officer said.

The four hail from Sipajhar area in Darrang district, according to the police.

Family members of Kalita said that he was in depression for the past few days, as he had collected huge sums of money from various people over the year, assuring them of getting government jobs in different departments. However, Kalita had failed to get jobs to those people and was under pressure to return their money.

