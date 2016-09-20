 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Youths need to create work culture: Dass
Correspondent
 MORIGAON, Sept 19 - Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjit Dass has appealed to the youths to create an environment of work culture to build a better economy of the country. The Speaker was participating as the chief guest in the concluding session of a national seminar held recently at Morigaon College under the auspices of the Indian Economic Association.

A three-day national seminar on various topics of the Indian economy was held at Morigaon College where 190 professors from different universities took part. The concluding session was presided over by Dr Anil Thakur, president, Indian Economic Association. Rama Kanta Deori, MLA, Morigaon, Hemen Das, DC, Morigaon also spoke on the occasion. DC, Morigaon Hemen Das dwelt at length on the sustainable development and implementation of several schemes of the country for the Indian economy’s healthy growth.

