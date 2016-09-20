 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Guv for joint intelligence team
Correspondent
 JORHAT, Sept 19 - Expressing serious concern over rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park (KNP), Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his visit to Golaghat today suggested constituting a joint intelligence team comprising State police and Forest Department officials to prevent the highly disturbing trend.

The Governor who is on a three-day official tour to the district since yesterday, had a series of discussions with Government officials of various departments. Stressing on the importance of protecting rhinos, Purohit said that a joint intelligence team would be better equipped to foil the attempts of the poachers.

During a discussion with district-level senior officials of the Government departments, he asked everyone to maintain transparency in their official works to provide proper service to the people.

Regarding the nagging inter-State border dispute in Golaghat district, the Governor said that through mutual discussion the chief ministers of both Assam and Nagaland can think of some proposals for solution of the decades-long problem which has generated much ill feelings over the years.

However, he said the border issue will be placed by him before Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for a a meaningful solution at the earliest possible.

