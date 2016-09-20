The flood victims assembled at the office of the Cachar Deputy Commissioner on Thursday and appealed for financial assistance. They also urged the Deputy Commissioner to take steps to ameliorate their condition.

The farmers informed the Deputy Commissioner that a sizeable portion of their crops and cattle have been lost in the deluge.

“The poor cultivators of the flood-affected areas are passing their days in extreme difficulty. They have lost their cattle and crops. We have approached the Deputy Commissioner with the hope to get assistance in this hour of crisis,” said Soifuddin, a farmer.

The flood-hit farmers subsequently submitted a memorandum to Aminul Haque Laskar, Sonai MLA, with a copy of the same to the District Agricultural Officer as well.