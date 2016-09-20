 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
12 projects selected from Golaghat dist
Correspondent
 DERGAON, Sept 19 - “The development for mankind is necessary but it should be sustainable. The trend of development must be continued from generation to generation. It should be made permanent for the upcoming generation.” This was stated by noted Botanist Dr Padmeswar Gogoi while inaugurating the Golaghat District level Congress of the 24th National Children Science Congress (NCSC) at no. 2 Jyoti ME School, Jelmoni near here recently.

The inaugural session chaired by the president of the Golaghat District National Children Science Congress Organising Committee Dr Promod Ch Dutta was moderated by the academic coordinator of District Organising Committee Chidananda Pathak. Dr Aditi Bezbaruah, HoD, Physics, Jorhat Engineering College delivered a speech as the chief guest.

Taking part as the guest of honour, Vice President of State Organising Committee of NCSC, Dr Jogesh Bora underlined the need of a scientific attitude instead of a competitive mind among the students. The headmaster of no. 2 Jyoti ME School Nurul Islam delivered the welcome address.

Earlier the programme started with hoisting of the flag and was followed by oath-taking by last year’s national level participants of Golaghat district – Pubali Gogoi (Burahlikson High School) and Pragyashree Barthakur (Sankardev Shishu Niketan). Later they were felicitated by the organising committee. The programme was also attended by Golaghat District Elementary Education Officer Labja Jaramboosa as the guest of honour. Out of the 120 science projects presented by the child scientists on the focal theme ‘Science , Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development’ from different upper primary, high and higher secondary schools of the district, a total of 12 projects were selected to represent the district at the State-level Congress to be held at Dibrugarh University from October 13 to 16.

The selected team leaders of the projects are – Anurag Barukial (Mahura High School, Kamragaon), Akib Ahmed (No. 2 Jyoti ME School, Singarajan), Alaka Dutta (Charaimari ME School), Ananya Bora (Gurjogania HS School), Gangooti Hazarika (Tribeni High School, Kamarbandha), Khusi Gupta (Numaligarh High School), Lachit Bhumij (Patiapathar MS School), Meghali Gogoi (Kacharihat High School), Parishmita Gogoi (Burahlikson High School), Rhishav Rohan Bora (Badulipar ME School), Rani Basfar (New Girls’ ME School, Golaghat) and Trinashree Bora (Budhbari Girls’ SB School).

In the Congress, Dr Minuwara Begum, Dr Pabitra Mahanta, Dr Rochan Sarma, Dr Bhaskarjyoti Baruah, Dr Mridul Chetia, Purnakanta Hazarika, Mukul Phukan and Juri Devi took part as the judges. The programme ended with a face-to-face interaction of the child scientists with Dr Padmeswar Gogoi.

