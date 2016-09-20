 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Observatory towers to be set up at Chakardow
ANN Service
 AZARA, Sept 19 - In a bid to check the depredations caused by wild elephants in Chakardow area under Rani reserve forest, the Wildlife Division of the Forest Department will install four observatory towers by the side of the elephant corridors. This was disclosed by the Forest Department officials in a public meeting held recently in the area. The towers would be installed in four different sites along the elephant corridor, they said.

It may be noted here that tuskers have been causing panic every year at Pamohi, Chakardow, Deochatal, Matia and some other parts under Rani Reserve Forest in Kamrup West Forest division. A herd of 20-30 thirty tuskers come in search of food from the reserve forest to the nearby areas. The tuskers cause depredation in those areas. Rabi crops, Boro paddy and other valuable crops are destroyed every year by the herd of wild elephants. Several persons in the area have lost their lives in the attack of the wild elephants during the last 15 years.

