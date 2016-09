City to host nat’l youth chess meet



GUWAHATI, Sept 19 - Arunabh Gohain, Gunjan Basistha, Anubrat Barthakur and Simran Ahmed of Guwahati Chess Academy, representing Assam, will participate in the 25th National Youth U-25 Chess Championship to be held from September 20 to 26. The tournament is being organised by the All Assam Chess Association on behalf of All India Chess Federation at the ITA Centre, Machkhowa here, stated a release.