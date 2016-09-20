 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Most of my competitors are jealous: Paes


 
 NEW DELHI, Sept 19: His monumental achievements notwithstanding, controversies keep chasing Leander Paes but the marathon man of Indian tennis says they are nothing more than false propaganda initiated by a few of his “highly jealous” competitors.

Paes did not take any names but said the negativity that is being built around his name in recent times, is a result of a few underachievers’ sinister design.

Whenever it comes to playing for nation in the Indian team at the big stage, be it Olympics, Asian Games or in Davis Cup, tennis has found itself mired in controversies.

He said he does not care what people say or think about him since he’s busy writing his name in the history books, that no one can change.

“In this part of my career, most of my competitors are highly jealous. They might not understand what it takes to win 18 Grand Slams and play seven Olympics. Some competitors, you give them 10 life times, they will still not be able to achieve that. Instead of working hard, they want to knock me down,” Paes told PTI in an interview during the just-concluded Davis Cup tie against Spain.

“They want to ruin my reputation by doing ulterior things, so that the perception of the public is that Leander is a bad man. It takes a whole lifetime to build a reputation and it takes one second to ruin it,” he said. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Mixed reactions to eviction in Kaziranga
  • Feature film Dikchow Banat Palaax premiered
  • Javadekar gets a measure of city traffic
  • Drive to collect, immerse Biswakarma idols
  • 25 government buildings in city surveyed
  • 'Tackling Alzheimer’s a great challenge'
  • 'Sustainable use of resources key to NE devp'
  • Workshop on enhancing egg production
    		•
  • 2,041 ha of land infested by worm in Barpeta
  • Observatory towers to be set up at Chakardow
  • Silchar philately exhibition ends
  • 12 projects selected from Golaghat dist
  • Financial crunch hits Tocklai research work
  • Flood-hit Cachar farmers seek assistance
  • Guv for joint intelligence team
  • Youths need to create work culture: Dass
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur transgender to represent India
  • Khandu appoints 26 Parl Secretaries
  • 3-day biz summit in Agartala begins tomorrow
  • Nagaland Parl Secy plants 25,000 saplings
  • BJP to extend outside support to PPA Govt
  • Man arrested in wife murder case
  • 176 MW more power to NE grid by March next
  • Students, cops injured in Manipur stir
    		•
  • Nepal’s 3 Star Club drub Nagaland outfit
  • Real maintain winning streak in La Liga
  • Anderson recalled in NZ’s ODI squad for India
  • Dipa honoured in Kolkata
  • Most of my competitors are jealous: Paes
  • BCCI launches ‘Dream Team’ initiative
  • City to host nat’l youth chess meet
    		•