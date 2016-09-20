Dipa, along with her coach Bishweshwar Nandi, was felicitated by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) here.

The 23-year-old, who missed the podium by a whisker finishing fourth at Rio Olympics, flashed her smile throughout the event beaming in the afterglow of her incredible feat. The present, ranging from school children to employees of the BCCI were in high spirits to be alongside the gymnast. – IANS

BCCI launches ‘Dream Team’ initiative

New Delhi, Sept 19: The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has launched a fan engagement initiative ‘Dream Team’ to mark the 500th Test of Team India.

The first Test match of the New Zealand tour of India to be played at Kanpur from September 22 onwards will be Team India’s 500th Test match.

The initiative empowers cricket fans from all across the globe to vote for India’s ‘Dream Team’ through a series of poll questions on Indian cricket team’s Facebook Page - www.Facebook.Com/IndianCricketTeam. Talking about the initiative, BCCI president Anurag Thakur said: “I have always believed that the heart of the game lies with its fans and what better way to celebrate the historic moment of 500th Test match by giving the fans a chance to vote for their ‘Dream Team’. I am pleased that over 100,000 cricket fans have already voted to pick their top-order.” – PTI