

Kayode Ajayi Martins (2nd left) of 3 Star Club Nepal, celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal against Barak FC, Nagaland during the Bordoloi Trophy Football Tournament match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. – AT Photo Kayode Ajayi Martins (2nd left) of 3 Star Club Nepal, celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal against Barak FC, Nagaland during the Bordoloi Trophy Football Tournament match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. – AT Photo

In the Group-A league match of the championship at the Nehru Stadium here under lights today, the team from the neighbouring country took no time to settle down and went on striking from the initial stage.

The nimble-footed Nepal players were too good for their Nagaland counterpart and overpowered in all departments.

Nepal began their rampage in the very 4th minute through Kayode Ajayi Martins who doubled it in the 22nd minute. After the break the Nagaland team tried make a comeback when Eteibana reduced the margin in the 43rd minute.

But their jubilation did not last long as Niranjan Khodka made it 3-1 in the 49th minute. After that the Nepal players became merciless and netted one after another. Budha Raj Limbu netted the fourth goal in the 51st minute and Sunil Bal punched the fifth goal in the 73rd minute. The sixth goal was netted by Bikram Lama in the 80th minute.

The Nagaland players miserably failed to read the strategy of the Nepal team who used their fast and correct short passes which was enough to tear apart the Nagaland defence.

Today’s match: ASEB vs Sikkim United.