 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Students, cops injured in Manipur stir
Correspondent
 IMPHAL, Sept 19 - Three college students including two girls and few police personnel were injured when a protest rally demanding implementation of Innner Line Permit (ILP) or a similar system turned violent here on Monday.

The incident occurred when a group of college students took out a rally at Singjamei Chingamakhong and Singjamei Wangma Pishumthong areas in Imphal West district this afternoon, reports said.

Police fired tear gas shells and mock bombs to control the situation. A two-wheeler parked near an urban health centre at Singjamei was reportedly damaged during the incident. The police also picked up some of the agitating students. The injured college students and police personnel were taken to nearby health centres for treatment, the sources added. Manipur had been witnessing widespread public agitations under the aegis of Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System demanding the implementation of ILP to protect the interest of the local people.

Meanwhile, residents of Jiribam sub-division bordering Assam’s Cachar district continued their relay hunger strike demanding conversion of Jiribam as a full-fledged revenue district. The relay hunger strike was launched on September 11 under the aegis of Jiribam District Demand Committee. The residents of Jiribam have been demanding upgrade of the sub-division to a revenue district for the past few decades.

