Man arrested in wife murder case
A Correspondent
 AIZAWL, Sept 19 - A middle-aged man in Serkhan hamlet in northern Mizoram’s Kolasib district has been arrested by police in connection with the death of his wife on Friday night.

Police said Sambu, a Gorkha man allegedly burnt his Mizo wife Lalrinzovi, 48, in a cattle farm on the outskirts of Serkhan hamlet on Friday night.

The couple were employed as cowherd in the cattle farm. As they employers did not find milk outside the farm house as usual, they went inside and found the woman dead with third degree burns all over her body.

Her husband was lying unconscious nearby, after he had taken poison to kill himself. The man was immediately admitted to a hospital. He later confessed that he burnt his wife to death, after a heated argument. Regretful of what he had done, he took poison to kill himself.

After he recovered, the police took him from the hospital and arrested him.

