 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
BJP to extend outside support to PPA Govt
Correspondent
 ITANAGAR, Sept 19 - Two days after 43 Congress legislators led by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu merged with People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), Assam Finance Minister and Convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that BJP will extend outside support to the Khandu-led PPA Government in the State.

This decision was arrived at a joint coordination meeting of BJP and PPA held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Convenor, NEDA. The meeting, also attended by Khandu, Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gao and Deputy CM Chowna Mein, also discussed the modalities of the new alliance in the State.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, the NEDA Convenor along with CM Khandu said that the BJP would extend outside support to Khandu-led PPA Government.

The Arunachal Pradesh Government would be known as NEDA Government and Khandu will be its patron, Sarma said.

To a poser, the BJP leader from Assam said, “We will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah on October 1 and thereafter will decide whether BJP will take part in the government.”

On being asked about the vexed Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute, the Assam Minister said that NEDA would provide a platform to both the States to resolve the issue. “NEDA would provide a platform, where both CMs can sit informally to resolve the vexed boundary issue,” he added.

He also said that through NEDA, various issues of the North East could be taken up collectively in Delhi. He informed that all NEDA Chief Ministers will have opportunity to interact with nine South Asian countries in early October.

City »
State »
  • Mixed reactions to eviction in Kaziranga
  • Feature film Dikchow Banat Palaax premiered
  • Javadekar gets a measure of city traffic
  • Drive to collect, immerse Biswakarma idols
  • 25 government buildings in city surveyed
  • 'Tackling Alzheimer’s a great challenge'
  • 'Sustainable use of resources key to NE devp'
  • Workshop on enhancing egg production
    		•
  • 2,041 ha of land infested by worm in Barpeta
  • Observatory towers to be set up at Chakardow
  • Silchar philately exhibition ends
  • 12 projects selected from Golaghat dist
  • Financial crunch hits Tocklai research work
  • Flood-hit Cachar farmers seek assistance
  • Guv for joint intelligence team
  • Youths need to create work culture: Dass
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur transgender to represent India
  • Khandu appoints 26 Parl Secretaries
  • 3-day biz summit in Agartala begins tomorrow
  • Nagaland Parl Secy plants 25,000 saplings
  • BJP to extend outside support to PPA Govt
  • Man arrested in wife murder case
  • 176 MW more power to NE grid by March next
  • Students, cops injured in Manipur stir
    		•
  • Nepal’s 3 Star Club drub Nagaland outfit
  • Real maintain winning streak in La Liga
  • Anderson recalled in NZ’s ODI squad for India
  • Dipa honoured in Kolkata
  • Most of my competitors are jealous: Paes
  • BCCI launches ‘Dream Team’ initiative
  • City to host nat’l youth chess meet
    		•