Nagaland Parl Secy plants 25,000 saplings



KOHIMA, Sept 19 - Nagaland Parliamentary Secretary for Planning & Coordination, Evaluation & Monitoring Cell Neiba Kronu has initiated a massive plantation drive at Pfutsero Assembly Constituency under Phek district. Kronu has planted over 25,000 tree saplings of varied species including ornamental plants, palm, cherry, wild apple and peach, etc., along a 50 km stretch of road sides in his Constituency. – PTI