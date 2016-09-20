Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar would inaugurate the summit in presence of Bangladesh Industries Minister Amir Hossain Amu and Consul General of Russian Federation, Kolkata, Irina Bashkirova, Swapna Debnath, official sources said today.

The summit is being jointly being organised by Tripura Government and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), the sources added. – PTI