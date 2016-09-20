Khandu administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed Parliamentary Secretaries in a brief ceremony at Banquet Hall here yesterday in the presence of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Cabinet Ministers, among others.

Of the newly appointed Parliamentary Secretaries, five are former Ministers. They are Gojen Gadi, Jarkar Gamlin, Phurpa Tsering, Thangwang Wangham and Tirong Aboh.

The others are CT Mein, Phosum Khimhun, Punji Mara, Jambey Tashi, PD Sona, Bamang Felix, Likha Saaya, Markio Tado, Gum Tayeng, Karya Bagang, Tapuk Taku, Kumsi Sidisow, Nikh Kamin, Techi Kaso, Mutchu Mithi, Pani Taram, Tatung Jamoh, Mama Natung, Nyamar Karbak, Zingnu Namchoom and Dikto Yekar.