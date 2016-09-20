

The beauty pageant organised in Thailand since its inception in 2004, will be held in November this year.

‘Shumang’ stands for open courtyard and ‘Leela’ for play and literal meaning of Shumang Leela is “play of the open courtyard”. It is performed in an open courtyard surrounded by spectators on all four sides. Interestingly, male artistes act in the female role. Some of the male artistes playing the female role are stunning beauties and they can win hearts of the audiences.

The 28-year-old Bishesh, a resident of Keishampat in Imphal, is one of Manipur’s most sought-after Shumang Leela actors for Nupi Maanbis or Nupi Sabhis role and has also acted in Manipuri silver screen in films like ‘It’s my choice’ and ‘Ang Tamo’. In 2000, Bishesh participated in the first Miss Transgender Manipur pageant and won the contest five times in a row.

As the transgender beauty from Imphal prepares for her debut international break scheduled for November 9 this year, the LGBT community in Manipur is celebrating her achievements. Unlike in other parts of the country, Manipur, specially the valley, has been celebrating and supporting alternative sexuality for years.