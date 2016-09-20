Set to begin as a pilot project in Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad will also join in later, where the project will be introduced. The drivers undergoing the training will be taught safe driving practices, as per the newly designed training module of the Maruti Suzuki.

The Maruti Suzuki’s training module will also include pre-assessment tests, theoretical as well as practical training, post-training assessments, etc. in a span of 30 days. Uber will source its driver-partners to Maruti Suzuki for the training program.

However, the pre-assessment tests will be carried out by Uber to send them to further training to the Maruti Suzuki, while the subsequent tests will be carried out by Maruti Suzuki. After the post-training assessment, all the drivers will get grades based on their performance during the training program.

The existing Uber drivers will get trained by Uber in association with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). New and potential driver-partners will be trained by Uber in association with Maruti Suzuki.

Uber targets to add 1 million drivers to its service before 2018 of which most of them will be trained drivers and driver partners. While Uber inked this deal with Maruti Suzuki to train drivers, it also partners with Tata Motors to offer easy finance solutions to drivers to purchase vehicles, which is similar to the deal inked by the Mahindra with Ola.

