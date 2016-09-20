Mukti Gogoi, Commissioner and Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, formally inaugurated the workshop.

At the inaugural session, MS Manivannan, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary; Devaladevi Das, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary; Dr Rabindra Nath Goswami, Dean, College of Veterinary Science and president, Assam Veterinary Council and Dr Pranjal Bora, Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, were present.

Dr Dandeswar Deka, president, AAHVSA and Dr Bhuban Chandra Sarmah, general secretary, explained the purpose of the meeting. A news bulletin published by the Assam Veterinary Council was also released.