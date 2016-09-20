 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Workshop on enhancing egg production
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 19 - The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service Association organised a daylong workshop at the Officers’ Training Institute (OTI) today. The topic of the workshop was ‘Strategies for enhancing egg production in the State of Assam’.

Mukti Gogoi, Commissioner and Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, formally inaugurated the workshop.

At the inaugural session, MS Manivannan, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary; Devaladevi Das, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary; Dr Rabindra Nath Goswami, Dean, College of Veterinary Science and president, Assam Veterinary Council and Dr Pranjal Bora, Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, were present.

Dr Dandeswar Deka, president, AAHVSA and Dr Bhuban Chandra Sarmah, general secretary, explained the purpose of the meeting. A news bulletin published by the Assam Veterinary Council was also released.

