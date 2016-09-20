 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
'Tackling Alzheimer’s a great challenge'
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 19 - Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), Guwahati Chapter, observed World Alzheimer’s Month at a function on Sunday.

Four distinguished elderly persons – nonagenarians Digendranath Baruah and Amal Kumar Hazarika and octogenarians Sudakshina Sarma and Nirupoma Bargohain – were felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, who spoke at the function as the chief guest, said that tackling the menace of Alzheimer’s and dementia is a great challenge to human ingenuity. He appealed to the people to give full support to the ARDSI to enable it to render services to the afflicted persons.

Prasanta Goswami, president of the ARDSI, Guwahati Chapter, welcomed the guests, while Dr Ajaya Mahanta, president emeritus of the society, gave an illuminating discourse on the sufferings of the families of persons afflicted with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Referring to the alarming dimension of the problem, she said over 43 million people in the world and over 4.1 million people in India have fallen victim to Alzheimer’s and related diseases, which are so far irreversible unless detected very early.

DN Chakravartty donated Rs 5,000 on behalf of the Guwahati Senior Citizens’ Association and another Rs 1,000 personally. Dr Dhiren Barkakati also offered Rs 2,000 to the society. Khirod Mahanta and his troupe and flautist Dipak Sarma presented a cultural programme.

