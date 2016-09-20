“The drive was undertaken to pick up and collect the idols of Lord Biswakarma disposed at various places and self-deposit by different puja pandals who have come forward to support the campaign. The collected idols will be immersed at locations allotted by Guwahati Municipal Corporation,” the organisers said.

The drive was inaugurated by Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA, in the presence of Ajoy Dutta, chief adviser of the Association; Dr Anil Kapur, president, sales and marketing, Meghalaya Cements; and Gautam Pathak and Shyam Banik, president and general secretary respectively of the Association.

Last year’s drive saw participation and collection of more than 5,000 idols from different localities of Guwahati. The Association has been conducting the drive for the last 19 years.