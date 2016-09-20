 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Drive to collect, immerse Biswakarma idols
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 19 - Guwahati Scooter Motorcycle Garage Owners’ Association and Topcem Cement organised an idol immersion drive titled ‘Puroni Sri Sri Biswakarma Idol Bisarjan Abhijan’ in the city today.

“The drive was undertaken to pick up and collect the idols of Lord Biswakarma disposed at various places and self-deposit by different puja pandals who have come forward to support the campaign. The collected idols will be immersed at locations allotted by Guwahati Municipal Corporation,” the organisers said.

The drive was inaugurated by Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA, in the presence of Ajoy Dutta, chief adviser of the Association; Dr Anil Kapur, president, sales and marketing, Meghalaya Cements; and Gautam Pathak and Shyam Banik, president and general secretary respectively of the Association.

Last year’s drive saw participation and collection of more than 5,000 idols from different localities of Guwahati. The Association has been conducting the drive for the last 19 years.

