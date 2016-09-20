Speaking after formally launching the ‘Param-Ishan’ Supercomputing Facility at IIT Guwahati today, Javadekar said that he had an experience of the massive traffic jam while on his way from the LGBI Airport to the institute this morning.

“I immediately called up Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and suggested that he form a committee consisting of experts and IIT Guwahati teachers, along with students from the institute. They can spend two days on the road to see where the problem is and then suggest some solution. We need simple and temporary solutions to such problems. As for the long run, work on the second bridge is moving at a fast pace and I have been informed that it will be completed soon,” the Minister said.

The traffic snarl in and around the Saraighat bridge was massive today with cars lined up till the Jalukbari point on the southern bank and all the way to the gate of the approach road of IIT Guwahati on the northern side.

Even many press persons from Guwahati, who had gone to the IIT Guwahati campus for the Minister’s event, got delayed, with some of them managing to reach the institute only after the event got over.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the event, Javadekar said that incidents of poaching and other illegal activities have come down since the BJP-led government took over in Dispur.

He said that the previous Congress regime of Tarun Gogoi had not taken any steps for constituting the Special Force to be made up of local youths, in the Kaziranga National Park.

“The then Chief Minister did not act. Now Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma have swung into action. After we have come to power, things have started improving. Rhinos are a national resource and they will be protected,” Javadekar said. He, however, refused to comment on today’s violence and eviction drive at KNP.