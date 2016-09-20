Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Sanjib Sabhapandit of Juye Poora Xoon fame, Dikchow Banat Palaax explores the relationship of a freedom fighter and a Naga woman through decades of separation.

The film is set in 1946, when the protagonist is banished from his home district by the British for fighting against the Empire. The protagonist then wanders his way to the Naga hills where, in the serenity and tranquillity of the hills, love blooms and a Naga damsel gives him a few coins for his sustenance.

“But, the love birds gets separated, and it is only in the year 2000 that the ailing octogenarian protagonist recollects the memories of his past and decides to revisit the place and return those coins to the woman he wholeheartedly loved,” Utpal Kumar Das of Canvascope said, adding it is a very interesting journey depicted by Sanjib Sabhapandit.

Produced by the Assam Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Ltd and Utpal Kumar Das, veteran actor Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee plays the pivotal role in the feature film. Besides, Naga actress Lolenla Ao, Chikmik and Mala Goswami are also in the cast. The story, script and direction are by Sabhapandit, cinematography by Parasher Baruah and the music direction is by Anurag Saikia.