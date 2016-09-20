 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Feature film Dikchow Banat Palaax premiered
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 19 - After the critically-acclaimed Assamese feature film Jangfai Jonaak, Guwahati-based film production banner Canvascope on Sunday premiered another Assamese feature film, Dikchow Banat Palaax, at Anuradha Cineplex.

Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Sanjib Sabhapandit of Juye Poora Xoon fame, Dikchow Banat Palaax explores the relationship of a freedom fighter and a Naga woman through decades of separation.

The film is set in 1946, when the protagonist is banished from his home district by the British for fighting against the Empire. The protagonist then wanders his way to the Naga hills where, in the serenity and tranquillity of the hills, love blooms and a Naga damsel gives him a few coins for his sustenance.

“But, the love birds gets separated, and it is only in the year 2000 that the ailing octogenarian protagonist recollects the memories of his past and decides to revisit the place and return those coins to the woman he wholeheartedly loved,” Utpal Kumar Das of Canvascope said, adding it is a very interesting journey depicted by Sanjib Sabhapandit.

Produced by the Assam Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Ltd and Utpal Kumar Das, veteran actor Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee plays the pivotal role in the feature film. Besides, Naga actress Lolenla Ao, Chikmik and Mala Goswami are also in the cast. The story, script and direction are by Sabhapandit, cinematography by Parasher Baruah and the music direction is by Anurag Saikia.

City »
State »
  • Mixed reactions to eviction in Kaziranga
  • Feature film Dikchow Banat Palaax premiered
  • Javadekar gets a measure of city traffic
  • Drive to collect, immerse Biswakarma idols
  • 25 government buildings in city surveyed
  • 'Tackling Alzheimer’s a great challenge'
  • 'Sustainable use of resources key to NE devp'
  • Workshop on enhancing egg production
    		•
  • 2,041 ha of land infested by worm in Barpeta
  • Observatory towers to be set up at Chakardow
  • Silchar philately exhibition ends
  • 12 projects selected from Golaghat dist
  • Financial crunch hits Tocklai research work
  • Flood-hit Cachar farmers seek assistance
  • Guv for joint intelligence team
  • Youths need to create work culture: Dass
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur transgender to represent India
  • Khandu appoints 26 Parl Secretaries
  • 3-day biz summit in Agartala begins tomorrow
  • Nagaland Parl Secy plants 25,000 saplings
  • BJP to extend outside support to PPA Govt
  • Man arrested in wife murder case
  • 176 MW more power to NE grid by March next
  • Students, cops injured in Manipur stir
    		•
  • Nepal’s 3 Star Club drub Nagaland outfit
  • Real maintain winning streak in La Liga
  • Anderson recalled in NZ’s ODI squad for India
  • Dipa honoured in Kolkata
  • Most of my competitors are jealous: Paes
  • BCCI launches ‘Dream Team’ initiative
  • City to host nat’l youth chess meet
    		•