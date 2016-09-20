



Union Minister for Human Resources Development Prakash Javadekar launched the C-DAC-IIT Guwahati Supercomputing Facility, which is expected to give a major boost to research and development in Assam and the Northeast.

With a peak computing power of 250 teraflops, Param-Ishan is “the fastest and most powerful supercomputer to be deployed in the northeastern, eastern and southern regions, outside Bangalore.”

Speaking at a public event after launching the facility, Javadekar said that today’s event is a milestone in the history of IIT Guwahati. “It adds to the wherewithal of research infrastructure which is in need of upgradation. Upgradation of research infrastructure is a thrust area of our government,” he said.

Describing the IITs as modern temples for research and development, Javadekar said that the government is committed to give a big push to research and innovations by empowering the educational institutes to transform into higher seats of learning and platforms for advanced research.

Javadekar also added that through the Make in India and Digital India programmes, the government is both inviting investors to India and also attempting to ensure that there is no brain drain from the country.

Prof Gautam Biswas, Director of IIT Guwahati said that with a power of 250 teraflops and 300 terabytes capacity, Param-Ishan will not only augment the research initiatives in the institute, but also help in creating an ecosystem for attracting right talents to the field of research.