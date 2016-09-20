in PoK.

The death toll in the pre-dawn attack yesterday, meanwhile, rose to 18 with Sepoy K Vikas Janardhan, who was airlifted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital here after being critically injured, succumbing to injuries.

As the worst ever attack on the Army in many years continued to spark outrage and triggered calls for Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said India will have to respond and punish the perpetrators of the attack and “can no more take it lying down”.

Key BJP ally Shiv Sena while needling Modi on the Uri attack said if he does not have the “courage to strike Pakistan” like the US did to eliminate Osama Bin Laden, there is no use of building an international image.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag besides other senior officials attended the meeting convened by Modi.

The top security brass briefed the Prime Minister on the prevailing ground situation in Kashmir Valley in the wake of the terror attack, official sources said.

The Defence Minister and the Army Chief had visited Kashmir after the attack yesterday.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Uri. I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,” Modi had said. – PTI