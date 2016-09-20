 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
KNP will be freed of encroachers: Govt
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 19 - The State Government taking a strong stand on the eviction drive near Kaziranga National Park (KNP) declared that as per the Gauhati High Court order, this drive will continue until the internationally famed park is freed of encroachers and other illegal activities.

The government while appealing to the public, all political parties and organisations not to give the KNP incident a communal colour, issued a stern warning against all those forces suspected to have a role in the development.

The government also announced a one-member commission to probe into the incident of police firing at KNP today. The commission will have Rajiv Bora, Additional Chief Secretary and it will submit its report within three months.

Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary addressing media persons here on Monday asserted that the government in the interest of the State will leave no stone unturned to secure the famed Kaziranga.

Patowary said the eviction drive was carried out following the orders of the Gauhati High Court. “Two senior ministers were sent to Bandardubi, Deosurchang and Palkhuwa before the eviction to discuss the court order and the villagers had agreed to move out. Some had already moved out before the eviction,” he said.

He said that the High Court directions had not mentioned anything about compensation to the people residing in those areas, but the Chief Minister on humanitarian ground had decided to compensate those who held myadi pattas.

Patowary said the government will now inquire who provoked the people who had agreed to move out to turn violent. “The government will definitely take stringent action against those forces that instigated the villagers who were willing to move out,” warned Patowary, pointing out that such forces have always created impediments in the legal and public interest processes.

