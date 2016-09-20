When they met here on Monday, Kerry "reiterated the need for Pakistan to prevent all terrorists from using Pakistani territory as safe havens", State Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that "the Prime Minister and Secretary Kerry expressed strong concern with recent violence in Kashmir - particularly the army base attack - and the need for all sides to reduce tensions."

Kerry also "stressed the need for restraint in nuclear weapons programs", Kirby said.

Their discussions centered on the "strong, long-term bilateral partnership" and how "to build upon the US-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue," Kirby said. Afghanistan also figured in their talks.

Kerry made the remark about Pakistan stopping safe havens for terrorists "while commending recent efforts by Pakistani security forces to counter extremist violence", Kirby said.

Pakistani media reported that during the meeting Sharif had asked for US help resolve India-Pakistan issues.

"I expect the US administration and Secretary Kerry to use his good offices to help resolve issues between Pakistan and India," Dawn quoted Sharif as saying. "I still remember (former) president (Bill) Clinton's promise that the US will play its role to help out in resolving bilateral disputes and issues between Pakistan and India."