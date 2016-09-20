 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 20, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Pak must stop giving safe haven to terrorists: Kerry to Sharif

 NEW YORK, Sept 20 (IANS): Pakistan must stop giving a safe haven to terorrists, US Secretary of State John Kerry has told Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while expressing "strong concern" over the attack on the Indian army base in Uri.

When they met here on Monday, Kerry "reiterated the need for Pakistan to prevent all terrorists from using Pakistani territory as safe havens", State Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that "the Prime Minister and Secretary Kerry expressed strong concern with recent violence in Kashmir - particularly the army base attack - and the need for all sides to reduce tensions."

Kerry also "stressed the need for restraint in nuclear weapons programs", Kirby said.

Their discussions centered on the "strong, long-term bilateral partnership" and how "to build upon the US-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue," Kirby said. Afghanistan also figured in their talks.

Kerry made the remark about Pakistan stopping safe havens for terrorists "while commending recent efforts by Pakistani security forces to counter extremist violence", Kirby said.

Pakistani media reported that during the meeting Sharif had asked for US help resolve India-Pakistan issues.

"I expect the US administration and Secretary Kerry to use his good offices to help resolve issues between Pakistan and India," Dawn quoted Sharif as saying. "I still remember (former) president (Bill) Clinton's promise that the US will play its role to help out in resolving bilateral disputes and issues between Pakistan and India."

City »
State »
  • Mixed reactions to eviction in Kaziranga
  • Feature film Dikchow Banat Palaax premiered
  • Javadekar gets a measure of city traffic
  • Drive to collect, immerse Biswakarma idols
  • 25 government buildings in city surveyed
  • 'Tackling Alzheimer’s a great challenge'
  • 'Sustainable use of resources key to NE devp'
  • Workshop on enhancing egg production
    		•
  • 2,041 ha of land infested by worm in Barpeta
  • Observatory towers to be set up at Chakardow
  • Silchar philately exhibition ends
  • 12 projects selected from Golaghat dist
  • Financial crunch hits Tocklai research work
  • Flood-hit Cachar farmers seek assistance
  • Guv for joint intelligence team
  • Youths need to create work culture: Dass
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Maruti partners Uber to train 30,000 Drivers
  • Manipur transgender to represent India
  • Khandu appoints 26 Parl Secretaries
  • 3-day biz summit in Agartala begins tomorrow
  • Nagaland Parl Secy plants 25,000 saplings
  • BJP to extend outside support to PPA Govt
  • Man arrested in wife murder case
  • 176 MW more power to NE grid by March next
  • Students, cops injured in Manipur stir
    		•
  • Nepal’s 3 Star Club drub Nagaland outfit
  • Real maintain winning streak in La Liga
  • Anderson recalled in NZ’s ODI squad for India
  • Dipa honoured in Kolkata
  • Most of my competitors are jealous: Paes
  • BCCI launches ‘Dream Team’ initiative
  • City to host nat’l youth chess meet
    		•