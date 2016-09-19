|
KLNLF restrictions on sand supply
Correspondent
DIPHU, Sept 18 - The Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), which is engaged in peace talks with the Government, has restricted the movement of sand-laden trucks to Nagaland, allowing a maximum capacity of only 12 cubic metres or 420 cft at a time.
P Dili, ‘defence secretary’ of KLNLF in a press note stated that the restrictions have been put into place as the plying of overloaded trucks has damaged roads, causing a serious threat to the public and students commuting on National Highway-36 and National Highway-39. The outfit also asked the truck operators to cover the sand with tarpaulin to avoid pollution, and to carry transit passes and valid documents.
Asking the sand suppliers to adhere to the order, the KLNLF warned that it would impose a blanket ban on supply of sand if the norms were violated.