P Dili, ‘defence secretary’ of KLNLF in a press note stated that the restrictions have been put into place as the plying of overloaded trucks has damaged roads, causing a serious threat to the public and students commuting on National Highway-36 and National Highway-39. The outfit also asked the truck operators to cover the sand with tarpaulin to avoid pollution, and to carry transit passes and valid documents.

Asking the sand suppliers to adhere to the order, the KLNLF warned that it would impose a blanket ban on supply of sand if the norms were violated.