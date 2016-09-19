 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
BSNL distributes textbooks among flood-hit
Correspondent
 MORIGAON, Sept 18 - In a laudable move, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Assam Circle distributed free textbooks among the poor meritorious students of Class-IX, X and Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd. year in flood-ravaged Kanfala areas of Morigaon district on September 16.

The Kanfala tribal village along with Kaliajari and Melawati villages under Morigaon and Bhuragaon revenue circles were completely inundated by flood waters of the Brahmaputra this year. The people of these villages were severely affected by the floods, subsequently leaving the students of the area in a very deplorable condition. In all, 129 students studying in different schools and colleges were given free textbooks by the BSNL, Assam Circle at a function held at Kanfala Community Hall.

An open meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Moromi Bordoloi, distinguished lady and social worker of Kanfala area.

Addressing the gathering, Upendra Nath Bora, Assistant General Manager of BSNL’s Nagaon Division said that his department chalked out the scheme to help the flood-affected students of Kanfala area so as to help them to continue their studies unhindered.

Speaking on the occasion, journalist Dalim Phukan appealed to the students of the area to concentrate on their studies by overcoming all the odds. He also thanked BSNL for its laudable gesture towards the poor students, who are otherwise studying in various educational institutions despite their families groaning under poverty. Several officers of BSNL spoke at the function.

Further, as many as 400 families living below the poverty line in the area were given free mosquito nets at the function by BSNL.

