|
Digital classroom opened at Doomdooma
Correspondent
DOOMDOOMA, Sept 18 - A digital classroom and a web-site of Don Bosco School here was inaugurated on Thursday by Fr Tarcisius Toppo, Rector and Principal, Don Bosco Junior College, Doomdooma, in the presence of the management, staff and students of the school.
The new facility is expected to transform the classroom environment. Fr Toppo expressed the hope that the digital classroom would help students to develop their professional skills.
Addressing the gathering, Fr Igness Hans, Headmaster of Don Bosco High School observed that a digital classroom has become a necessity for the students and teachers, who can collect additional information beyond the four walls of the classroom through digital technology.