His students, followers and relatives paid their last respects to the late artist at his residence when the news of his demise spread in the area.

Born at Jajari Gayan Gaon in Nagaon district in 1934, Saikia joined the Nalbari Sangeet Vidyalaya as its founder principal and played a vital role in creating a congenial environment for the propagation of Sankari culture. He directed several ankiya bhaonas like Rambijoy, Keligopal, Parijat Haran and Arjun Bhanjan, which were broadcast from All India Radio, Guwahati.

Saikia also directed bhaonas on the stage of the mobile theatre group Bhagyadevi. His Manikut, produced by Srimanta Sankaradeva Garima Vikash Kendra and released in 1984, was the first audio cassette of Borgeets.

Saikia’s body was later taken to the Nalbari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Nalbari Swahid Bhawan and Nalbari Sri Sri Hari Mandir, where people paid homage. Hundreds of mourners attended his funeral.

Saikia leaves behind his wife and a daughter.