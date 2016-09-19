 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
Massive erosion at Jirighat
Correspondent
 SILCHAR, Sept 18 - At least 11 homes have been eroded by Jiri river due to sudden rise in the water level today.

The homes, located at Kalibari road near Jirighat market under Lakhipur subdivision in Cachar district were engulfed by the river which was in spate due to heavy rainfall in the hills.

“More homes have developed huge cracks and are likely to be affected,” the locals anticipate.

Earlier, vast areas of Dholai constituency were sumerged by flood waters of Rukni river flowing from Mizoram. Areas like Panibhara, Bhubankhal and Palanghat were the worst affected. Many people were rendered homeless.

