The homes, located at Kalibari road near Jirighat market under Lakhipur subdivision in Cachar district were engulfed by the river which was in spate due to heavy rainfall in the hills.

“More homes have developed huge cracks and are likely to be affected,” the locals anticipate.

Earlier, vast areas of Dholai constituency were sumerged by flood waters of Rukni river flowing from Mizoram. Areas like Panibhara, Bhubankhal and Palanghat were the worst affected. Many people were rendered homeless.