 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
Tiger Club emerge champions
Correspondent
 JAGIROAD, Sept 18 - Tiger Club, Bangthaigaon annexed the Naba Bora Memorial Trophy Football Tournament title defeating Bhalukaguri FC 2-1 at the Jagi Kalpataru Puthibharal playground today. Rantu Doloi broke the deadlock in the 61st minute while Konti Deuri increased the lead in the 67th minute. Nabajyoti Bordoloi of Bhalukaguri reduced the deficit with a goal in the 72nd minute.

Dhirsing Bordoloi of Tiger Club was adjudged the best player of the final. Former Fishery Minister Bubul Das and former Parliamentary Secretary Bibekananda Doloi jointly inaugurated the final match and gave away the trophies. The tournament was organised by Jagi Kalpataru Puthibharal and Krishti Chora in which 12 teams took part.

