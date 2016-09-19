 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
Pramanick grabs gold in ISSF’s Junior wc

 GABALA (AZERBAIJAN), Sept 18: Young Indian shooter Subhankar Pramanick clinched the gold medal in 50-metre rifle prone event at the ISSF Junior World Cup for pistol, rifle and shotgun here today.

The Indian shot 205.5 overall to finish at top of the podium.

Czech Republic’s Filip Nepejchal (205.2) followed in second position, while Romania’s Dragomir Iordache (185.1) was placed third at the end of the finals.

A total of 279 junior athletes, representing 27 countries, are battling it out in 18 events.

Pramanick had finished sixth in the qualification after shooting 613.8 over six series. As per ISSF rules, the top eight qualify for the finals.

The other Indians in the fray, Mayur Deva Bhanu and V Sarvesh Swaroop Shankar, Fateh Singh Dhillon, P Ajaey Nithish and Syed Araib Parvez could not qualify for the finals, finishing 10th, 11th, 13th, 15th and 16th respectively. – PTI

