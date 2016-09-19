Informing this through a press release, the GSU unit informed, “On September 7 we submitted a memorandum to the DC demanding immediate removal of the DSO, Jiljine Sangma because of her deeds which reeked of arrogance and arbitrariness.”

“However our demand for removal has not been acted upon. We believe the DSO is unqualified, unprofessional and does not deserve to be in her post,” it added.

The agitation will begin with a poster campaign tomorrow and a two-day picket in front of the office of the DSO from Tuesday.