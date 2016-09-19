Expressing concern over the issue, the ACAUT, in a press release, stated that unless the electoral rolls are cleaned up or deletion exercise is taken up on voluntary basis by all the 2500-odd villages, both the Clean Electoral Campaign of State Election Commission and Clean Election Movement started by Nagaland Baptist Churches Council (NBCC) would be a futile exercise.

Lauding the extraordinary initiative taken up by Langpangkong Range under Mokokchung district and Diezephe village under Dimapur district to clean up the electoral roll under their respective jurisdiction, the ACAUT said Diezephe village has claimed to have cleaned up its electorate by deleting all the bogus and proxy names in the village e-roll. The village council deleted 274 bogus entries out of the total 672 names in the e-roll leaving only 398 names of genuine voters, it said.

Village chairman Vesato Chuzho, while interacting with ACAUT members, said the village council decided to take this momentous step as per the Clean Electoral Campaign of the State Election Commission and the Clean Election Movement started by NBCC.

However, the ACAUT said the village council was now apprehensive that if all the 398 genuine voters end up casting their votes resulting in 100 per cent polling, the ECI would consider it as as null and void, the ACAUT press release said.

It, however, lauded the bold move, saying such action was the first if its kind in Nagaland where a village council voluntarily decided to clean up its e-roll.

Despite the very fact that every single village in Nagaland was competing against their immediate neighbouring village by illegally enhancing their respective e-roll population, ACAUT said what Diezephe village had done was transformational and counter to the prevalent culture of the day, according to the release.

In this regard, ACAUT has appealed to all the village councils in Nagaland to follow the example of Diezephe village and Langpangkong Range, which it said was the only way the people can fight widespread corruption at the grass root level.

On September 3 last, the Langpangkong Range under Mokokchung district pledged to conduct free and fair elections.

This was resolved during the “clean election campaign sensitisation cum consultative meeting” held at Langpangkong Government High School, Chuchuyimlang town, the release said.