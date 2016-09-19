 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
Arms seized from Dimapur-bound truck

 IMPHAL, Sept 18 - Army troops recovered one AK-47 rifle and two pistols, concealed in a wooden box, while carrying out search of a truck moving from Imphal to Dimapur, said a PIB, Defence Wing press release.

The incident happened on September 12 near Karong village along NH-2 in Senapati district.

According to PIB, Defence Wing, the driver, co-driver and the helper of the truck were identified as Rajkumar Tati, Sonar Singh Basumatary and Swapan Rai, all residents of Bokajan, Assam. The seized items along with the accused have been handed over to Senapati Police, it added. – Newmai News

