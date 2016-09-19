 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
Coca Cola banned in Manipur
Correspondent
 IMPHAL, Sept 18 - All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) on Sunday banned the sale and consumption of Coca Cola soft drinks in the State over the alleged tampering of manufacturing dates of its products, until justice is done under the Consumers Protection Act 1986 and Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

AMSU secretary general Manjit Sarangthem announcing this at a press conference here. He expressed unhappiness over the indifferent attitude of the concerned departments of the State Government in the matter. We will urge the Central authority to look into the matter, he said.

Flash flood: A flash flood was reported in Churachandpur town following heavy rain in the hill town around 1 pm on Sunday, reports said. However the flood receded after the rain stopped.

