 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
Children’s Film Fest begins in Meghalaya today
Staff Correspondent
 SHILLONG, Sept 18 - A four-day Children’s Film Festival organised by Children’s Film Society, India (CFSI) begins in Meghalaya tomorrow.

As part of its initiative to portray films as a strong medium of communication, CFSI has embarked upon taking movies with a strong social message to children in the North East covering Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

For the first time, hundreds of children from various schools from the remote centres in Meghalaya will get to see four select films – ‘Kima’s Lode – Beyond the class’, ‘Mother I love you’, ‘Krish, Trish & Baltiboy’ and ‘The Goal’ that will be screened at select auditoriums in Meghalaya, said Dr Shravan Kumar, CEO, CFSI.

Earlier this year, CFSI had presented the second leg of 19th International Children’s Film Festival in Gangtok.

CFSI was set up in 1955 and has since produced over 260 films for children.

