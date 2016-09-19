 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
4 Trinamool MLAs join Cong in Manipur
Correspondent
 IMPHAL, Sept 18 - A week after a prominent Congress leader joined BJP, all the four Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs joined the ruling Congress in Manipur on Sunday.

TMC Manipur unit president and MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar told reporters that they took the decision as they have not seen any future for the party. “None of our State issues including the ILP was raised in the parliament by the TMC MPs”, he observed.

The other AITC MLAs who resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the Congress are K Sharat, O Lukhoi and Dr I Ibohalbi.

In the last elections, seven TMC candidates were elected to the 60 member Manipur Assembly. In 2015, three of them were disqualified by the Speaker while one was allowed to attend the House. One expired.

Meanwhile, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president has approved the joining of the four unattached MLAs to the party.

