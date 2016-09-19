Five Indian museums feature among the best 25 in Asia while Leh’s “Hall of Fame” has topped the India list as a “must-visit” place by travellers in a survey.

The other top four most rated museums of India are – Bagore Ki Haveli (Udaipur), Victoria Memorial Hall (Kolkata), Salar Jung Museum (Hyderabad) and Jaisalmer War Museum (Jaisalmer).

TripAdvisor will honour the ranked museums with its Travellers’ Choice awards.

The list was determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for museums worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period, it said. – PTI