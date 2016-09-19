NEW DELHI, Sept 18 - Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures (Shillong) figure in the top-10 list of Indian Museums. Other Museums to figure in this list include Heritage Transport Museum (Taoru), Siddhagiri Museum (Kolhapur), and Gandhi Smriti (New Delhi).
Five Indian museums feature among the best 25 in Asia while Leh’s “Hall of Fame” has topped the India list as a “must-visit” place by travellers in a survey.
The other top four most rated museums of India are – Bagore Ki Haveli (Udaipur), Victoria Memorial Hall (Kolkata), Salar Jung Museum (Hyderabad) and Jaisalmer War Museum (Jaisalmer).
TripAdvisor will honour the ranked museums with its Travellers’ Choice awards.
The list was determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for museums worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period, it said. – PTI