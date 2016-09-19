|
Projects of Govt depts reviewed
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Sept 18 - A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee of Kamrup Metro was held at the Circuit House here on Friday. The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijoya Chakravarty, reviewed various projects of the health, education and social welfare departments.
Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro Dr M Angamuthu, Dispur MLA Atul Bora and Guwahati East MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, along with senior officials of various departments, participated in the meeting.
The meeting decided to intensify the drive for prevention of dengue in the city and also to fast-track repair and renovation of educational establishments of Guwahati.