“It has to build a close linkage with the universities, especially those who are more focused on research activities in the field of science and technology so that more information on different applications and space technologies that ISRO is undertaking can be made available in the public sphere,” he observed.

Recollecting his association as a young scientist with Dr Kalam, Kumar referred to Dr Kalam’s spiritual association with Pramukh Swamiji, through which he had rediscovered his spirit and made Indians believe that they could give leadership to the world.

Kumar also elaborated how the Government of India started realising the importance of space technologies as a tool for social engineering.

“Staring from a mere beginning where resources were less available, India has now completed almost 140 mission launches, and 35 satellites have been made operational in the orbit,” he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, called upon the students not to restrict their goals only to getting a job but to think how the knowledge or skill acquired at the university could be utilised for the benefit of society. He also urged the ISRO Chairman to provide guidance and advice to USTM’s research scholars.

PLN Raju, Director, North East Space Research Centre, in his speech, threw light on different space research programmes undertaken by NESAC for the welfare of society, starting from disaster management to satellite communication to forecasting activities etc.