 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
Thousands take part in Pinkathon
Staff Reporter

Pinkathon founder Milind Soman speaking at the event at the Sonaram field in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Sept 18 - Pinkathon, empowering Indian women – an initiative to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle for women and issues like breast cancer, successfully concluded its second edition in Guwahati today at the Sonaram High School ground.

More than 5,000 women across age groups and from different segments of society participated enthusiastically in the event. Flagging off the run, supermodel, actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman expressed his wholehearted support for the noble cause.

Hiramoni Kalita was declared as the mascot for three-km run and RJ Pahi from Red FM as the mascot for 10-km run.

Among the notable participants in the run were a group of 20 visually impaired girls, 90 hearing impaired girls and a squad of cancer survivors.

Commenting on the success of the Pinkathon Guwahati, Milind Soman, Founder of Pinkathon, said, “Pinkathon is more than a marathon; it is the seed of change. It is the beginning of a movement carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India, who share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women.”

