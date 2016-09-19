



Sources said that more than 1,000 security personnel have already arrived in the Kaziranga area. Some of them are camping at the Bagori range of the national park.

According to highly placed sources, the government is determined to carry out the eviction drive in the early morning tomorrow to ensure that there is no untoward incident during the process.

However, a section of the population, led by KMSS spearhead Akhil Gogoi, has been demanding compensation before the eviction drive. Gogoi had asked where would these people go and settle down without any alternative arrangement or compensation.

He said that the government should have allowed these people to remain there for another three months and by the end of that period, the people should have been provided alternative land and money to properly settle down. He added that the people would have gone willingly after three months without going into confrontation with the administration.

The KMSS leader had warned that if the government is adamant to carry out the eviction drive, then a Singur-like situation might arise in Bandardubi and Deosur.

According to information, some of the indigenous families of these two areas had already shifted their belongings to other places. A delegation of the Congress, including party president Ripun Bora and senior leaders Ajanta Neog, Nurul Huda, Rupjyoti Kurmi, had visited the Bandardubi area and met the people there and said that they would raise the matter in the Assembly. Rupjyoti Kurmi even threatened to join a protest programme tomorrow if the government goes ahead with the eviction drive.

Meanwhile, the Nagaon district administration has imposed Section 144 in Bandardubi and Deosur areas as a precautionary measure.