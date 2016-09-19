The Winter Session of Parliament is generally convened in the third or fourth week of November. The government, however, is looking to start the session from first fortnight of November, just after the festival season. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar is working overtime to repeat the success of the Monsoon Session, according to sources.

However, they added that the final call is yet to be taken on the matter, but the work has been started for advancing the session. The government is keen for early passage of the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) bills, as it will give enough time to the Finance Ministry for implementation of the GST. – PTI