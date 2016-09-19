 
Guwahati, Monday, September 19, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Centre may advance Winter Session

 NEW DELHI, Sept 18 - In a bid to roll out the crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) from April 1 next year, the Modi government is considering to prepone the Winter Session of Parliament to pass the CGST and IGST bills, and pave way for implementation of the new sales tax regime.

The Winter Session of Parliament is generally convened in the third or fourth week of November. The government, however, is looking to start the session from first fortnight of November, just after the festival season. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar is working overtime to repeat the success of the Monsoon Session, according to sources.

However, they added that the final call is yet to be taken on the matter, but the work has been started for advancing the session. The government is keen for early passage of the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) bills, as it will give enough time to the Finance Ministry for implementation of the GST. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Thousands take part in Pinkathon
  • 22 wards don’t have adequate open spaces
  • CM seeks opinions of elders on key issues
  • 'ISRO must build close links with varsities'
  • Move on surge pricing for trains decried
  • Pomp, gaiety mark Biswakarma Puja celebration
  • Projects of Govt depts reviewed
    		•
  • State registers dip in fertility rate
  • Public views on Citizenship Bill sought
  • NGT demands casualty figures from Govt
  • Massive erosion at Jirighat
  • Noted artiste Nandeswar Saikia passes away
  • Digital classroom opened at Doomdooma
  • BSNL distributes textbooks among flood-hit
  • KLNLF restrictions on sand supply
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Shillong museum figure among top 10 in India
  • 4 Trinamool MLAs join Cong in Manipur
  • Children’s Film Fest begins in Meghalaya today
  • Coca Cola banned in Manipur
  • Mizoram may emulate Kejriwal model in 2018
  • MGNREGA payment norms relaxed in Arunachal
  • Inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in ST list demanded
  • Meghalaya to plan restoration of mine areas
  • Arms seized from Dimapur-bound truck
  • 4 lakh bogus voters in Nagaland: ACAUT
  • GSU demands transfer of district officer
    		•
  • Bordoloi Trophy kicks off with drawn match
  • Leander among world’s best: Nadal
  • Ronchi makes his case as warm-up ends in draw
  • India’s Nagal goes down after brave fight
  • Pramanick grabs gold in ISSF’s Junior wc
  • Tiger Club emerge champions
    		•